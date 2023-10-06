4 SF Giants who won't be back not named Gabe Kapler
In addition to searching for a new manager, the Giants may have some on-field replacements to seek out for these four players coming off disappointing seasons.
1. John Brebbia won't be back with the Giants next season
Brebbia has one of the most unique personalities in baseball. But after a season of struggles in 2023, Brebbia will likely move on from San Fransico this offseason in search of new adventures.
Brebbia was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2011. He made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2017, where he stayed until 2019. He gained a lot of popularity amongst the fanbase for his quirky personality. The popularity expanded to San Fransico in 2021 when he signed with them during free agency.
Brebbia pitched in 40 games this season, starting 10 of those games. He was 3-5 over 38.1 innings, striking out 47 batters. He had a bit of a decline this season after a pretty memorable 2022 season in which he was 6-2 over 76 games, 11 of which were starts. He pitched 68 innings and struck out 54 batters.
The Giants are likely to move on from Brebbia in hopes of getting more consistency from a polished long reliever who could do a piggyback start if needed. Brebbia is a talented pitcher but did seem to struggle and decline this season after a massive jump in his performance from 2021 to 2022. It will be interesting to see what type of role Brebbia signs himself up for next season.