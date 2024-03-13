4 Vikings who could follow Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins made the jump from the Minnesota Vikings to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are four more Vikings who could hypothetically join the quarterback.
By Scott Rogust
1. K.J. Osborn, WR
The Atlanta Falcons have invested a lot in their offense through free agency and the NFL Draft. In 2021, they used the fourth-overall pick on tight end Kyle Pitts. In 2022, Atlanta selected wide receiver Drake London. Those were Atlanta's two leading receivers this past season, followed by tight end Jonnu Smith.
Smith is no longer with the team, leaving Pitts as the undisputed top tight end on the team. As for the wide receiver position, the Falcons signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million contract. With that, the top wide receivers on the Falcons will be London and Mooney.
If Cousins wants to bring over a familiar face from the Vikings, wide receiver K.J. Osborn is an unrestricted free agent.
Osborn was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. After sitting for the entirety of the 2020 season, Osborn made an immediate statement, catching 50-of-82 targets for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2022, Osborn caught 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns on 90 targets. This past season, the wide receiver hauled in 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 75 targets. Those are pretty consistent numbers for Osborn.
But hitting free agency, the Vikings will have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as their top wide receivers. It's possible that Osborn could look to join a team to be their WR2. If that doesn't come to fruition, reuniting with Cousins in Atlanta could make sense.