5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 6
A vacancy in the Bears' backfield and some intriguing rookie receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups of Week 6.
4. Kansas City Chiefs' WR Rashee Rice
The Chiefs' passing game has been pretty self-explanatory since Tyreek Hill was traded away prior to the start of last season. Travis Kelce has been the clear top target and the receivers have rotated their time in the spotlight with Marques Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore all receiving game plan emphasis at times.
Finding a receiver who gets regular play from Patrick Mahomes would be an excellent pickup in fantasy, so now might be the time to get in on Rashee Rice. The 2023 second-round pick was personally suggested to Kansas City's front office by Mahomes after he threw with Rice in offseason workouts and that trust is starting to spill onto the field.
Rice had a solid effort in Week 5, turning five targets into four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. The key thing to note with Rice is that he is getting consistent target volume, racking up at least five targets in four of Kansas City's first five games, and he has done good work with them to surpass Toney on the depth chart.
There is still a window to add Rice, who is rostered in 39 percent of leagues, ahead of a short-week matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Rice could be a good bye-week filler for any George Pickens owners while also having the upside of playing with the best quarterback on the planet.