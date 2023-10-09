5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 6
A vacancy in the Bears' backfield and some intriguing rookie receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups of Week 6.
3. Chicago Bears' RB D'Onta Foreman
Any time a starting running back gets hurt it usually leads to a mad rush to the waiver wire to secure his backup as an immediate starter. This could certainly be the case in Chicago, where the running back room was absolutely ravaged by injuries during the Bears' Thursday night win over Washington.
The headline on the injury front is that starter Khalil Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain that should sideline him for several weeks. Both of Chicago's backups also got hurt during the game, which should create an opportunity for D'Onta Foreman to assert himself back into the mix.
Foreman was a key free-agent acquisition for the Bears in the offseason but got passed on the depth chart by rookie Roschon Johnson early in the year. Chicago has made Foreman a healthy scratch each of the past two games, meaning he is the only fully healthy running back on the Bears' roster entering Week 6.
Johnson has a shot to be back in Week 6, but even if he does return it looks like Foreman will at least be part of a committee for the next few weeks. Foreman is rostered in just 7 percent of leagues and is coming off a year where ran for 914 yards in Carolina, so there is some solid RB2 potential here if he gets the majority of carries in the coming weeks.