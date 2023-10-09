5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 6
A vacancy in the Bears' backfield and some intriguing rookie receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups of Week 6.
2. Chicago Bears' RB Roschon Johnson
The reason that Foreman isn't the top pickup of the week is because there is still the potential that Johnson, who passed him on the depth chart earlier this season, will be available in Week 6. Johnson left the Bears' win over the Commanders to be evaluated for a concussion, so the latest information indicates he is still in the concussion protocol as of this post's writing.
While it is true that no one has returned from a concussion within one week since Kenny Pickett cleared the protocol in December, Johnson does have the advantage of three extra days from Chicago's mini-bye after a Thursday night game. Those extra days may allow Johnson to clear the protocol, where he would figure to be the heavier half of a platoon with Foreman in the Bears' backfield.
Johnson has impressed the coaching staff with his pass-catching skills and his ability to showcase some good speed, making him an asset in PPR leagues. The Bears will also look to continue running the ball to help ease the pressure on Justin Fields, who has played two strong games in a row, ahead of a Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
There is a sizable contingent of Johnson owners, as he is rostered in 41 percent of leagues, likely as a result of when he passed Foreman on the depth chart. Even if Johnson isn't good to go for Week 6, he will be inherting at worst an increase in work for as long as Herbert is out, making him a good filler at running back during bye weeks.