5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 7
Christian McCaffrey's injury creates some opportunity in the San Francisco backfield for this week's top fantasy pickups.
3. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
We talked about Rice in this space last week and he continued to deliver steady results, catching all four of his targets for 72 yards in Kansas City's ugly win over Denver on Thursday night. While Travis Kelce dominated the receiving workload with Taylor Swift in attendance, Rice was the top target among Kansas City's other pass catchers.
It is becoming clear that Patrick Mahomes has a growing connection with Rice, whose speed and hands make him an intriguing player for the Kansas City attack to develop. Having all of the other team's eyes on Kelce does open things up for Rice to get plenty of single coverage on the outside, which is a huge matchup edge given his speed.
The market did move a bit on Rice last week as he is now rostered in 45 percent of leagues, a nice spike from his Week 5 total. The best opportunity to use Rice as a bye week filler or WR3 option comes in matchups where Kansas City needs to score a lot, and they have one of those on tap in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Justin Herbert is one of the few quarterbacks in the league that can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes and live to tell the tale. Chiefs-Chargers games also tend to be higher scoring, so anyone looking for a bye-week filler for CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase or Garrett Wilson can feel free to roll the dice on Rice.