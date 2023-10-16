5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 7
Christian McCaffrey's injury creates some opportunity in the San Francisco backfield for this week's top fantasy pickups.
2. Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders
Finding a good streaming option at quarterback can be critical in the bye weeks, especially in ones where six teams get a week off. Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott are the biggest names who won't be playing in Week 7, so the most popular quarterback streamer this week will be Washington's Sam Howell.
The second-year passer was very efficient in Washington's win over Atlanta in Week 6, completing 14-of-23 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Outside of a Week 3 dud against Buffalo where he threw four interceptions, Howell has been quite effective for fantasy purposes, racking up at least 290 yards passing three times and recording three multi-touchdown games.
The matchup game also plays in Howell's favor over the next two weeks. First up is a Week 7 date against the struggling New York Giants, who suffered a few more key injuries in their tight loss to Buffalo, and then a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who he threw for 290 yards against in Week 4.
The Eagles' secondary is also very banged up, which could make this a good time for teams in need of quarterback help to grab Howell, who is rostered in 38 percent of leagues. When you factor in that five quarterbacks left Week 6 early with injuries, it makes sense that Howell will be a very popular add ahead of Week 7.