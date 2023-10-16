5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 7
Christian McCaffrey's injury creates some opportunity in the San Francisco backfield for this week's top fantasy pickups.
1. Jordan Mason, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Anyone in fantasy circles well aware of McCaffrey's injury history likely had their eyes on Mitchell, who was likely taken late in drafts as either a handcuff option or a stash in the event of injury. Mitchell's own injury may have allowed him to get Wally Pipp-ed by Jordan Mason, who built on a strong Week 5 performance to be the 49ers' top option when McCaffrey left the game.
Mason carried five times in the second half of San Francisco's 19-17 loss to Cleveland. Those carries went for 27 yards and a touchdown, marking the second consecutive week that Mason found pay dirt after a 10-69-1 line in mop-up duty of a blowout victory in Week 5.
The burst that the second-year man out of Georgia Tech has demonstrated is quite impressive and has earned him a significant seat at the table with McCaffrey out. Mitchell will undoubtedly factor into the mix given his history with the team, but the fact that Kyle Shanahan went to Mason first when McCaffrey went down makes him the priority add in this backfield.
Few fantasy owners have taken the plunge on Mason, who is rostered in only five percent of leagues. That percentage figures to skyrocket if McCaffrey has to miss significant time and he would instantly be in the high-end RB2 conversation given his favorable offensive setup.