5 free agents Yankees can sign to win 2024 World Series
The New York Yankees could get themselves right back into the thick of the World Series conversation if they could sign a few of these free agents this offseason.
By Luke Norris
Shohei Ohtani, OF/P/DH
You had to know Shohei Ohtani would be No. 1 on this list, right? I mean, every team in baseball would obviously love to sign arguably the best all-around player this game has ever seen. But not every team can afford him.
And while the New York Yankees can, they likely won't be willing to pay what Ohtani will command, which some believe may end up being in the vicinity of $500 million.
But if Cashman can somehow manage to pull off the acquisition he couldn't make in 2018, the Yankees would automatically vault to the top of the list for World Series favorites in 2024.
Sure, Ohtani won't be pitching next season as he recovers from the UCL tear in his right elbow. But even without his arm, the 29-year-old is still the biggest prize on the market due to his offense alone.
Despite missing 27 games in 2023, Ohtani still led the American League in home runs (44), total bases (325), on-base percentage (.412), and slugging percentage (.654), adding 26 doubles, eight triples, 20 stolen bases, and 95 RBI.
Baseball's biggest star on baseball's biggest stage in the Bronx? What a sight that would be to see Ohtani in pinstripes, don't you think?