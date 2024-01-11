5 teams Bill Belichick could win a Super Bowl with
The New England Patriots have moved on from Bill Belichick, but he wants to keep on coaching.
By John Buhler
2. Los Angeles Chargers have Justin Herbert, but need a new defense
Only a few weeks ago, I would have thought the Los Angeles Chargers were a lock to land Belichick. He wants to keep on coaching, and probably wants to go to a place with better weather than New England. The Chargers were led by a terrible former head coach in Brandon Staley. Although they had some talent on the coaching staff backing him up, the amount of talent on the roster disappointed.
There are a few upsides to Belichick potentially taking the Chargers job. One, they have Justin Herbert at quarterback. He could be the next Matthew Stafford, so there is a lot to like there. Two, the Bolts have a top-10 pick in the upcomign 2024 NFL Draft, but don't need a quarterback. They could either stand pat and take the best player available or move back and accumulate even more capital.
The third pro in the Chargers' favor is that they have a snakebitten to hell history, one that a savvy football mind like Belichick would be rewarded with greatly if he were to ever win big there. There are two huge downsides to the Chargers' job. One, they play in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs. And two, their have one of the cheapest owners in sports in Dean Spanos. That is a problem.
The Chargers could win their first Super Bowl under Belichick, but there is one better fit out there...