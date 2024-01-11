5 teams Bill Belichick could win a Super Bowl with
The New England Patriots have moved on from Bill Belichick, but he wants to keep on coaching.
By John Buhler
1. Atlanta Falcons are only a good head coach and a quarterback away
I can't believe I'm doing this, but here I go, man... The team that has picked up the most steam in recent weeks to land Belichick has been my Atlanta Falcons. He is the head coach of the team that gave me and my beloved fanbase the worst loss of our lives seven years ago. Atlanta has been the one NFC South team most closely tied to Belichick. There is also the Arthur Blank component as well.
Besides being in the same age bracket as Blank and Rich McKay, there is a lot to like about the Falcons' roster heading into next year. General manager Terry Fontenot has drafted well. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen had his side of the ball playing very well at times last season. All Atlanta really needs is a better head coach and a better quarterback. They can acquire both this offseason.
Atlanta went 7-10 for the third straight season under former head coach Arthur Smith, which led to his termination. A savvy offensive mind from Tennessee could not get it done on his side of the ball during his run as the Atlanta head coach. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick this spring in a loaded quarterback draft. They have weapons galore offensively and a pretty good defense as well.
It may not happen, but I can understand the connection growing between Atlanta and Belichick.