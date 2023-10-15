5 Twins players who won’t be back for 2024 season after postseason elimination
The Minnesota Twins roster will have a new look to it following their postseason elimination.
4) Kenta Maeda
The trade the Twins made in the 2020 offseason acquiring Kenta Maeda has worked out quite nicely for them. When healthy, he's been a reliable starter for them. The problem is, he simply hasn't been healthy enough.
Maeda's Twins career couldn't have gotten off to much of a better start as he posted a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts in 2020 and finished as the AL Cy Young runner-up. That was great, but over the next three seasons the right-hander was limited to just 42 appearances (41 starts) and he did not throw a pitch in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.
Three of the five rotation spots are solidifed for the Twins with Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, and Bailey Ober set to fill in. Minnesota hopes Sonny Gray will be their fourth starter, and there's a good chance Chris Paddack returns back to the rotation after a healthy offseason. That doesn't leave much room for Maeda who will certainly be in a rotation somewhere.
There's a good chance Maeda will earn a multi-year deal because he is mostly dependable when healthy, but at age 35 the Twins shouldn't be the team to give it to him. They should have enough depth to avoid bringing him back if they're able to retain Gray, and if they're not able to do that, they should sign someone they can trust to take the ball every fifth day. Maeda certainly is not that with just one season of 30+ starts in his seven-year MLB career.