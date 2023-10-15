5 Twins players who won’t be back for 2024 season after postseason elimination
The Minnesota Twins roster will have a new look to it following their postseason elimination.
5) Jose Miranda
The first four players on this list are all impending free agents. Jose Miranda is a player with a ton of team control but simply doesn't have much of a role in Minnesota anymore.
Miranda entered the 2023 season with third base seemingly on lock after an outstanding rookie season, but he struggled mightily to the point where he was demoted to the minors and missed a ton of time due to injury after going there.
The Twins have Royce Lewis penciled in at third base for now, and their top prospect, Brooks Lee, has seen time at third base as well. Miranda can also play first base, but that could be where Edouard Julien settles in long-term with the infield crowded in Minnesota. The bottom line here is Miranda had his chance to earn a spot with the organization long-term but he slashed .211/.263/.303 with just three home runs and 13 RBI in 40 MLB games this season.
Miranda is just 25 years old and thanks to his impressive rookie year, should still have value on the open market. Trading him to fill a hole for the 2024 season could be a decision the Twins make this offseason. Plenty of teams would want to take a flyer on the young corner infielder while Minnesota will be looking to try and acquire a player to try and help them win now.