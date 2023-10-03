5 Yankees not named Aaron Boone who shouldn't be on the roster next season
A look at five players from the New York Yankees' disappointing 2023 season who won't be wearing pinstripes in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Yankees who shouldn't be on 2024 roster, No. 1: Luis Severino, RHP
When the Yankees exercised Luis Severino's $15 million option for the 2023 season, they were undoubtedly hoping he would regain the form that made him a two-time All-Star.
But the right-hander sadly came nowhere close.
For starters, Severino didn't make his first start of the season until late May, as he suffered a lat strain in spring training. And once he did return -- well, before his season ended early, anyway -- the 29-year-old mostly struggled.
In 19 appearances, Severino went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA, easily the worst of his career, with 79 strikeouts and 34 walks in 89.1 innings. He also gave up a career-high 23 home runs.
Many fans will be sad to see him go as the organization first the Dominican star as an international free agent in 2011 when he was just 17 years old.
But he's just become far too unreliable as injuries have hindered the last five years of his career. Since starting 32 games in 2018, the year he earned his second straight trip to the Midsummer Classic, Severino has started just 40 since.
Like everyone on this list, Severino will be signed by someone during the upcoming offseason. But also like everyone else on this list, it won't be by the Yankees.