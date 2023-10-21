3 reasons Tyrese Maxey should have a shot to fill James Harden's role
For the second time in three seasons, the Sixers ceiling will be dependent on young guard Tyrese Maxey making an unpredictable leap in terms of talent, output, and performance. Here’s why the Kentucky alum deserves a shot at replacing James Harden.
2. The Sixers are unlikely to get a Harden-level playmaker in return
Say what you will about James Harden, lord knows Sixers fans have, but he led the league in assists per game last season at 10.7. For as flawed as he is both on the court and off of it, he’s one of the best passers in the league. Yet his value doesn’t reflect that as he enters his mid-30s, has lost a step, and closed the 2023 playoffs with two stinker performances in Game 6 and 7 against the Boston Celtics.
Since Harden’s value is so low, the potential return in a trade for him is unlikely to bring back a playmaker of his caliber even if the Sixers get a return that they use to flip for another star player in the future. The names that have been floated for the Sixers to potentially pursue are Zach Lavine, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and other very talented players who are not point guards.
Maxey taking over as the team's key organizer and playmaker is not going to be the temporary band-aid it was two years ago. It is likely a part of any long-term plans for the Sixers to be successful. He is not the team’s point guard for now, he is the team’s point guard now. Accepting that reality is all the more reason the youngster needs full trust and support in replacing Harden because he’s likely going to be doing it permanently this time.