76ers guard Kelly Oubre in hospital after being hit by car
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a motor vehicle on Saturday and is expected to miss "significant time."
All thoughts in the NBA community on Saturday night were with 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. after he was hit by a car while walking as a pedestrian in Philadelphia.
The 27-year-old, who is in his first season with the Sixers, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking near his home in Center City, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
The incident was serious enough to land him in the hospital. The good news is he is in "stable condition."
Kelly Oubre Jr. could miss "significant time" after being stuck by vehicle
Oubre is "expected to miss significant time due to his injuries," Wojnarowski tweeted. However, his injuries are not season-ending.
Obviously, the first concern is Oubre's health and safety. This is a terrifying situation that puts basketball on the back burner. We can all only hope Oubre recovers quickly and fully.
The guard started for the 76ers in Friday night's NBA In-Season Tournament victory over the Pistons. He had eight points, eight rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes. In eight games this season, he is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.4 steals.
The Wizards drafted Oubre out of Kansas in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, he was traded to the Suns in 2018 and subsequently landed with the Warriors in 2020 via another trade. He signed a two-year deal with the Hornets in 2021 and saw that out, averaging a career-best 20.3 points per game in 2022, before signing with the 76ers in September.