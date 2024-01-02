8 Texas Longhorns stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
Linebacker Jaylan Ford
While Jaylan Ford has eligibility remaining, all indications are the senior linebacker will head for the NFL. So Texas will be losing their leading tackler who also leads the team in tackles for loss with 10.5.
The good news is the Longhorns will have Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Anthony Hill returning at linebacker. Hill was second on the team with 63 tackles.
The real question is whether David Gbenda also leaves. With a year of eligibility left, Gbenda would be a huge veteran presence for the Longhorns beside Hill. If he goes, there simply isn't much experience to turn to. Morice Blackwell should be back but Liona Lefau and S'Maje Burrell haven't really played.
The transfer portal may hold an answer.
Defensive tackles Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat
T'Vondre Sweat is out of eligibility while Bryon Murphy is getting first-round grades as an NFL Draft prospect. So it looks likely Texas will lose both of their key big men in the trenches.
Sweat and Murphy were the Longhorns' highest-graded defenders by PFF with ridiculous 90+ ratings on the season. The former was a beast of a presence while the latter came away with five sacks as a havoc-maker up front. Replacing them will not be easy. It'll only get more difficult if Alfred Collins also decides to move on.
Sydir Mitchell took a redshirt in 2023, but the the 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle is the closest thing Texas may have to replicating Sweat's size.
Trill Carter isn't the same kind of space eater or disruptive force but he has experience and an extra year of eligibility to use if he wants.
Perhaps one of Vernon Broughton or Jaray Bledsoe emerges as the next star in the trenches?
There may not be a bigger queston mark to address in the offseason.