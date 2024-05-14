Astros are out of excuses with potential turnaround looming
By Curt Bishop
The Houston Astros have had a start to forget. 41 games into the season, they own a record of 16-25 and are in fourth place in the AL West. They also are 6.5 games back of first place.
However, their best chance to gain ground and get themselves back into the mix may be now. They began a series with the Oakland Athletics on Monday and won the Opener by a final score of 9-2.
They've now won back-to-back games and look to be finding their footing, but now is the time for them to start winning again, or else, they may end up in freefall mode.
Astros need to capitalize on weak schedule points
The Astros truly need to capitalize on the opportunities they have to play some weaker teams. After the A's depart town, they'll have to deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. But after that series, they'll face the Los Angeles Angels and head to Oakland for another matchup with the A's.
Because of this, the Astros aren't lacking for confidence.
"It's a huge stretch for us," Alex Bregman said. "Obviously we play a lot of division teams, but when I say the cream always rises to the top, I feel like that's for this team. I feel like this team is the cream of the crop and it's time to go."
The Astros are also certainly feeling a sense of urgency. Playing some weaker teams could help them piece together some wins and get back into the mix, but they understand that now is the time to capitalize on those chances.
Should the Astros fail, they likely will end up being sellers at the trade deadline and letting go of some key pieces. Bregman could be one of them, as he is on an expiring contract. But nine of their next 12 games are against teams that are well below .500, and they'll continue their series tonight against the A's.
We'll see if they can keep the momentum alive and use this next stretch of games as a springboard to get back into contention.