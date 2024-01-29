3 free agents the Ravens should sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Baltimore Ravens' season ended in disappointment. These free agents can help change the outcome in 2025.
2. Ravens can add experience to WR room with Mike Evans
After 10 historic seasons, Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are due for a breakup. The Bucs want to get younger and trim their cap sheet. The Ravens, meanwhile, are in desperate need of more firepower in the WR room. Zay Flowers popped as a rookie, but the speedster clearly isn't ready to operate as WR1 on the postseason stage. Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Rashod Bateman's rookie contract is set to conclude soon. It's a natural fit.
Evans' longevity is a valid question at 30 years old, but with five Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl ring on his résumé, Evans would bring valuable composure and experience to the Ravens' offense. Tampa Bay's offense took a natural step back without Tom Brady, but Evans still managed 79 receptions and 1,255 yards as Baker Mayfield's favorite target. His 13 touchdowns was second to only CeeDee Lamb at the wide receiver position.
Baltimore doesn't rely as heavily on the pass game, but Jackson's peers are few and far between when it comes to arm talent. The Ravens can engineer explosive plays down the field and Evans is a master of 50-50 catches. Todd Monken expressed a desire to throw the ball more frequently before the season. With Evans, Baltimore might actually have the personnel to effectively tweak and expand their approach.
Baltimore's lack of WR depth was on full display in Sunday's loss. It's impossible to overstate the difference Evans can make. At 6-5, he's the kind of big, physical pass-catcher the Ravens need to complement Flowers' open-field speed. Baltimore's offense would look drastically better with Evans lined up on the outside.