3 free agents the Ravens should sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
The Baltimore Ravens' season ended in disappointment. These free agents can help change the outcome in 2025.
1. Ravens can double down on run dominance with Derrick Henry
The Ravens were the best rushing offense in the NFL this season, despite missing J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards was exceedingly productive, turning 198 totes into 810 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now, however, the 28-year-old enters free agency. The Ravens have a decision to make — maintain the status quo, or swing for a potential upgrade.
No name on the free agency market carries more weight than Derrick Henry. The Tennessee Titans legend is destined for a new team in 2024. Henry is on the decline at 30 years old and the NFL has moved away from paying significant long-term (or even short-term) money to aging RBs. That said, if there's one halfback who merits throwing caution and traditional logic to the wind, it is Derrick Henry.
Henry was productive as always for the Titans in 2023, accumulating 280 carries for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 4.2 yards per carry tied a career low, but Henry's volume is unmatched. He has led the NFL in carries four of the last five years. That could be viewed as a negative — Henry is going to hit the wall eventually — but the Ravens can use Henry more sparingly, which could potentially lead to more production on a per-touch basis.
Even with concerns about age and mileage, Henry's bulldozing physicality is such a unique weapon. The Ravens already stretch defenses thin with Jackson's unpredictability. Henry would offer Baltimore a hammer with which to pound the opposition into submission, forcing defenses to collapse inward and setting up Jackson to beat teams with his arm. It's a tantalizing thought. Considering how cheap running backs are these days, Henry is a no-brainer target for the Ravens, who can offer him a legitimate chance to win his first Super Bowl.