Basketball Fans: $1,000 Bonus to Pick NBA Finals Winner
Unlock up to $1,000 in house money in minutes
Football season is officially finished and that means it’s time to turn our attention to the NBA.
Caesars Sportsbook is making that easy on you with their new-user offer: a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up!
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll have another chance to win with a full bonus-bet refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this FanSided link
- Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
All you have to do is make sure you use the promo code and deposit at least $10.
Once that’s done, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house and you’ll have plenty of fun options, including picking a team to win it all!
How to Bet on the NBA at Caesars Sportsbook
You can bet on all of your favorite NBA teams and players in a variety of fun ways at Caesars.
There’s betting lines available on the moneyline, spread, total points, individual player props, alternate lines and more.
Click on ‘NBA’ to find odds on upcoming games. When you find a game you want to wager on, make sure to click on it to see all of the available betting lines.
You can even bet on ANY team to win the NBA Finals at plus-odds!
How to Bet on the NBA Finals at Caesars
After you’ve clicked on ‘NBA,’ find the ‘Futures’ tab to find odds on season-long bets.
You’ll see that every team still has plus-odds to win the championship this season, starting with the Boston Celtics at +275 odds all the way down to the Pistons, Wizards, Grizzlies and Trail Blazers all listed at insane +200000 odds.
Take the sweat out of your chance to win big betting on basketball. Sign up with Caesars today!
Looking for another no-sweat opportunity? Check out the new-user offer at DraftKings. You'll get a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up (no promo code needed) and depositing $10 or more. Sign up with DraftKings with this FanSided link today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.