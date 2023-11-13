Best Monday Night Football Fantasy Picks for Broncos vs. Bills

Jaleel McLaughlin



Advanced Stats + Rank Amongst All RBs (Minimum 35 Rush Attempts)…



⁃ Yards Before Contact: 3.2 (1st)

⁃ Yards After Contact: 3.8 (1st)

⁃ Yards per Attempt: 7.1 (1st)



Arguably the most efficient RB in the NFL on a per touch basis…



