Best Monday Night Football Fantasy Picks for Broncos vs. Bills
Find out our favorite plays for tonight's matchup
By Joe Summers
We've got plenty of important players for fantasy football in action tonight and Sleeper is spicing up the Broncos vs. Bills matchup by giving you HUGE prizes for picking how well those players perform.
Stefon Diggs MORE 0.5 TDs
The Broncos' defense looked better in recent weeks, but the unit still ranks dead-last in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.6) and Diggs should feast.
Diggs has at least one TD in five of Buffalo's nine games, totaling seven on the year. He's Josh Allen's favorite option with 13 red zone targets and will have plenty of chances to find paydirt.
In a critical game that the Bills need to win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, Diggs will come through for his team AND for us fantasy football players.
Jaleel McLaughlin MORE 17.5 Rushing Yards
For my money, McLaughlin is the Broncos' most impressive running back. He's cleared this number in four straight games, averaging seven yards per carry on the season.
We only need a handful of carries for McLaughlin to hit this over, so I'm not concerned about his relatively low snap count. The Bills rank 30th in opponent yards per rush attempt (4.9) and are a perfect matchup for McLaughlin to run rampant against.
That's a player you need to manufacture touches for. The easiest way to keep Josh Allen off the field and limit mistakes from Russell Wilson is to gash Buffalo on the ground.
With that in mind, backing McLaughlin is my favorite way to approach this matchup.
Russell Wilson LESS 213.5 Passing Yards
If I think the Broncos' game plan will center around rushing the ball, then Russell Wilson putting up limited passing numbers is a logical extension. He hasn't eclipsed 200 passing yards since October 1st, when he threw for just 226 against the downtrodden Bears.
In his last four games, Wilson averaged less than 149 passing yards per contest. The Bills are stingier at home, surrendering just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, and the wild crowd should limit Wilson's output as well.
Count on the Bills to ramp up the pressure and harass Wilson into another poor performance.
