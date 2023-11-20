Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest NFC challengers for the Eagles
The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are the lone one-loss team in the NFL. Can anyone in the conference push them in the postseason?
3. Detroit Lions (8-2)
It’s a franchise with a lot to prove, but so far so good for a team that at one time owned a 1-6 record after seven games in 2022. The Detroit Lions managed an 8-2 record in their final 10 games last season. Dan Campbell’s club owns an 8-2 mark after 10 games in 2023.
The team’s 31-26 come-from-behind win over the visiting Bears epitomized the fight in Campbell’s club. The club was down by 12 points with less than five minutes to play. Jared Goff had a forgettable day with three interceptions but led the Lions on two 70-plus-yard touchdown drives.
What could hold this team back? The defense has laid a few eggs along the way and has really looked shaky in the last two games. However, don’t underestimate how good this team is on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Can the Lions finally put an end to some longtime droughts? The team has lost an NFL-record nine straight postseason games. It’s the only NFC franchise not to make a Super Bowl appearance. There’s been no division title since 1993 and no playoff win since 1991.
Maybe, just maybe, this is the year. Detroit plays four of its last seven games within the division. Could the team actually wind up with the NFC’s No. 1 seed?