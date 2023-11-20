Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest NFC challengers for the Eagles
The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are the lone one-loss team in the NFL. Can anyone in the conference push them in the postseason?
2. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
Sometimes, this is an extremely difficult team to get a read on. These Dallas Cowboys have won seven of their first 10 games. Six of their seven victories have come by a minimum of 20 points and by a combined score of 253-77. Of course, there have been three losses to the Cardinals (28-16), 49ers (42-10) and Eagles (28-23) in which Mike McCarthy’s club has surrendered at least 28 points in each contest and a total of 98 points.
This can be an explosive team both offensively and defensively, as well as on special teams. Quarterback Dak Prescott is completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 2,604 yards and 19 scores, compared to only six interceptions. Half of those picks (3) came in the Week 5 loss at San Francisco. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is having a monster year, totaling 74 catches for 1,013 yards and four scores.
Dan Quinn’s defense has been a little generous at times, but Micah Parsons has 10 of the team’s sacks. Second-year defensive back Daron Bland has already picked off six passes and returned four of those thefts for scores.
This is far from a perfect team and to date, it hasn’t really passed any tests against the league’s better clubs. There’s still seven weeks for McCarthy and company to tighten things up and these Cowboys may still have a major say in the playoffs.