Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest NFC challengers for the Eagles
The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are the lone one-loss team in the NFL. Can anyone in the conference push them in the postseason?
1. San Francisco 49ers (7-3)
A season ago, Mike Shanahan’s squad went through its share of starting quarterbacks. It began with Trey Lance, saw Jimmy Garoppolo take over when the former was injured and then Brock Purdy became very relevant. The team turned a 3-4 start into a 13-4 record and a NFC West title. The Niners knocked off the Seahawks and Cowboys in the playoffs before injuries played a big factor in a 31-7 loss at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.
Shanahan’s team opened 2023 with five straight wins, totaling at least 30 points in each victory. Suddenly, the Niners were a 5-3 club via three consecutive losses. San Francisco has rebounded in their last two games with comfortable victories over the Jaguars and Buccaneers.
This is a very balanced team that can overwhelm you with the ground game. Christian McCaffrey has already totaled 1,189 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. When healthy, the offensive front is led by left tackle Trent Williams. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle are tied for the team lead in catches.
All-Pros Nick Bosa and Fred Warner anchor a defense that is back on the beam after a few rough outings. This is a playoff-tested club that has reached three of the last four NFC title games, as well as the Super Bowl in 2019. The playoff rematch with the Eagles in Philadelphia is just around the corner (Week 13).