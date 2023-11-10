Best Sportsbook Promos Ranked: $1,350 in Bonuses at Caesars, FanDuel and DraftKings!
Find out how to score a massive payday this weekend
By Joe Summers
How would you like to claim $1,350 worth of sportsbook bonuses in only a few minutes? We've got you covered right here with the three best sign-up promos around!
With NBA, NHL and NCAAF action today alongside the NFL this weekend, there's no better time to dive into the world of sports betting with these new-user offers.
Here's how to claim each exclusive promo:
1. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Caesars is covering your first wager of up to $1,000! If you lose, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again on the house!
Sign up with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more, then your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
No matter what you bet on, you'll either win or live to bet another day - sign up for Caesars now!
2. FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $150 Bonus for Picking ANY Winner
FanDuel's promo is a bit different, as you'll receive $150 bonus if you correctly pick the winner of ANY game in ANY sport!
You don't need a promo code for this offer. Simply sign up, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on ANY team's moneyline odds. If that team wins, you'll get your winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets!
Just be sure that first bet is on the moneyline odds to win and not the spread. Sign up for FanDuel now and get a massive odds boost!
3. DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Code: Win $200 INSTANTLY
Last but certainly not least, DraftKings is giving new users an instant $200 bonus with any $5 bet!
Sign up here (no promo code required), deposit $10 or more and then place your first $5 bet on any game. Upon placing your wager, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets!
You can then opt-in to get one no-sweat same-game parlay every day. If your parlay loses, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets just like the first promo. Sign up for DraftKings now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.