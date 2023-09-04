3 Best Wyoming Sportsbook Promos for NFL Week 1: Win $650 GUARANTEED Plus $100 OFF NFL Sunday Ticket!
Bet on any NFL Week 1 game and receive $650 guaranteed plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket this season
By Joe Summers
Wyoming residents can score a MASSIVE payday to start the NFL season thanks to three excluive sportsbook sign-up promos.
Caesars, FanDuel and DraftKings are giving you a combined $650 GUARANTEED bonus PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, all without winning a bet!
See below how to claim each offer before Week 1.
Caesars Wyoming Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDEDGET and bet $50 or more on any game, you'll win $250 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
All you have to do is sign up for Caesars with that FANSIDEDGET promo code, then deposit and bet at least $50 on any game.
When your wager settles, you'll receive one $50 bonus bet then four more released weekly every Monday until you're at $250! That means you can bet on the house each of the first five weeks of the season!
Only new Caesars users have access to this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $250 bonus to kick off the season - sign up for Caesars today!
FanDuel Wyoming Promo Code
New users at FanDuel who bet $5 or more on any Week 1 game will receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Just sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required), deposit at least $10, and then bet $5 or more on any game.
You'll receive $200 in bonus bets when your wager settles, then you'll also get a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket within 72 hours.
This offer is also only accessible to new FanDuel users and won't last. Get a $200 bonus plus a huge NFL Sunday Ticket discount by signing up for FanDuel now!
DraftKings Wyoming Promo Code
Last but not least, DraftKings is giving you an INSTANT $200 bonus on any $5 Week 1 bet! As soon as you place your wager, you'll be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
You don't need a promo code for this offer either. Simply sign up, deposit at least $10, then bet $5 or more on any game.
You'll INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets just for placing your wager! Just be sure you've deposited at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Similar to the above, only new DraftKings users can claim this promo. We've waited long enough for football to return, celebrate accordingly and sign up for DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.