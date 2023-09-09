Bet $5, Get $200 GUARANTEED Betting on Any Game With DraftKings NFL Week 1 Promo
Win an instant $200 bonus to start betting on NFL Week 1 today with this offer at DraftKings
Football fans: Rejoice! Your Sundays will be chock-full of NFL football through the rest of the calendar year and you can start cashing in on the fun RIGHT NOW!
FanSided readers who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on any NFL Week 1 game will INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus in minutes today:
DraftKings NFL Week 1 Promo Code
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets as soon as you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus-bet win:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Each step above is required, so make sure your first deposit is $10 or more and your first bet is $5 or more!
You’ll receive your bonus bets INSTANTLY upon placing that first bet, allowing you to go back in for more bets on Week 1 of the NFL season or pivot to another sport altogether like College Football or MLB!
But let’s first make sure you know how to place that first bet.
How to Bet on NFL Week 1 at DraftKings
There are plenty of fun and unique ways for you to bet on the NFL all season long at DraftKings Sportsbook.
You could simply pick a team to win or cover the spread, or look into other fun bets like alternate spreads with long odds, individual player props, season-long bets and more!
Once you’ve signed in to DraftKings, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section where you’ll find odds on all of the Week 1 games.
Scroll down until you find a matchup you might want to wager on. Then, be sure to click on the matchup to explore ALL of the available betting options.
Finally, don’t forget to put at least $5 on your first bet!
Why Bet at DraftKings?
DraftKings offers odds on all of your favorite sports, not just the NFL!
Finding what you’re looking for is simple on DraftKings’ easy-to-use interface. You’ll also be treated to odds boosts, a rewards program and other fun promotions that will keep you coming back for more chances to cash in!
Sign up with DraftKings to lock in your instant bonus to celebrate the return of the NFL.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.