Last Chance: Get $150 Bonus if Chiefs OR Niners Score
Bet $5 on any NFL wager, win $150 in guaranteed bonus bets!
If you’re planning on watching football this Sunday, you might as well lock in a guaranteed bonus to celebrate the fun.
Bet365 is offering you $150 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $5 or more on Chiefs vs. Niners.
You’ll be guaranteed to get that bonus since either team has to score, and someone has to win!
Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150
You’re only a few simple steps away from locking in your first bonus win at Bet365.
But you must live in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia to access this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook through this exclusive FanSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any Chiefs vs. Niners bet
All it takes is a deposit of $10+ and a wager of $5+ on any football bet.
Then, all that’s left to do is kick back and enjoy the action, knowing you’ll be a winner no matter what happens!
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds at Bet365
San Francisco is a 2-point favorite with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at Bet365.
But you can take a different wager with more exciting odds since you’ll win either way!
You could bet on player props, scoring props, alternate lines and other fun wagers.
Click on ‘NFL’ to see all of the available betting lines for the finale. When you find your favorite one, remember to put $5 or more on it to become a guaranteed winner.
Win Bonus Bets for Every TD Scored in Niners vs. Chiefs
Once you’ve signed up and placed your first bet, you’ll have ANOTHER chance to win bonus bets at Bet365!
If you bet $20 or more on any pre-game same-game parlay for Niners vs. Chiefs, you’ll win $2 in bonus bets for every touchdown scored.
If you bet $50 or more, you’ll win $5 for every touchdown!
Don’t miss out on your chance to load up on guaranteed bonuses. Sign up with Bet365 today!
Looking for a chance to win even more bonus bets? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook! All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on either San Fran or KC to win. If your wager wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets! Sign up with FanDuel through this exclusive FanSided link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.