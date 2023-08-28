Bet365 Announces Awesome Kentucky Pre-Registration Promo ($10 Bonus for Every Touchdown!)
Sign up for Bet365 in Kentucky and get a $10 bonus for every touchdown in a nominated NFL game
By Joe Summers
Kentucky launches legal sports betting next month and you can start preparing RIGHT NOW thanks to Bet365's exclusive pre-registration sign-up bonus.
After you sign up for Bet365, you'll receive a $10 bonus for every touchdown scored in Lions vs. Packers on September 28th (up to $50)! That's the day online sports betting goes live, so you'll be ready with a special bonus on the big day!
Here's how to sign up and claim your share:
Bet365 Kentucky Pre-Registration Bonus
Bet365 is celebrating Kentucky's sports betting launch by giving new users a $10 bonus for every touchdown scored in Lions vs. Packers in Week 4 (up to $50). You'll get a jumpstart in your sports betting career without even needing to win!
Follow these easy steps to lock in your bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
That's it! You'll automatically receive $10 in bonus bets for every touchdown scored in Lions vs. Packers on September 28th, capped at $50 total.
You can use those bonuses on any kind of wager you like, helping you start your sports betting career in Kentucky ahead of the competition!
New users will also have access to another promo on launch day: Bet $1, Win $365 in bonus bets GUARANTEED! Combine that with your $10 per touchdown and you'll have a huge cache of bonus bets ready to roll!
You must be a new Bet365 user in Kentucky to claim this offer. The clock is ticking, so sign up for Bet365 today before the promo expires!
How to Bet at Bet365 in Kentucky
This is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the country, giving users ways to bet on all of your favorite teams including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays, futures, and more!
Bet365 offers odds on smaller sports and international competitions as well, meaning you aren't limited to just the top action of the day.
Thanks to this bonus, you can try out different bets as you get comfortable with the user-friendly interface too. Awesome offers like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for Bet365 though.
Why Choose Bet365 in Kentucky?
You'll love the exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials and rewards program that'll keep the profit rolling in.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates give more chances to win, and a friendly customer service team can help you if you have any issues.
Sports betting is nearly here, so celebrate accordingly by signing up for Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.