Bet365 AZ Bonus: $150 OR $2,000 No-Sweat Bet for 49ers vs. Chiefs!
Claim a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 no-sweat bet this weekend at Bet365
Bet365 is brand-new in Arizona and you can choose between two new-user bonuses to use on the biggest game of the year this Sunday!
You’ll either get $150 in bonus bets OR a no-sweat bet worth up to $2,000 to spend on Niners vs. Chiefs on Sunday!
Keep reading to learn the benefits of each bonus and how you can claim yours.
Bet365 AZ Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150
You’re only a few simple steps away from locking in your first bonus win at Bet365.
But you must live in Arizona to access this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook AZ with this FanSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on San Fran vs. KC
This offer is simple. Just deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on your favorite football wager.
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets whenever that wager settles – even if it doesn’t win!
That means you can watch the game with something to root for with the security of knowing you’ll win either way.
Bet365 AZ No-Sweat Bet: $2,000 Bonus
This offer is a bigger bonus, but works much differently.
You’ll follow each of the same steps in the offer above, except you’ll only get bonus bets (up to $2,000) if you lose your first bet!
That means you can bet big on your favorite bet (or a chance to win a HUGE payday) since you’ll get a bonus-bet refund if you don’t win.
Now let’s make sure you know how to find odds on football.
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds at Bet365
San Francisco is a 2-point favorite with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at Bet365.
But you can bet on anything else available at Bet365!
Once you’ve signed in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the game, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to see ALL of the related betting lines broken down by category.
Don’t miss out on your chance to bet on this game with your limited-time bonus offer. Sign up with Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.