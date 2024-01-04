Bet365 Bonus Code: Win $150 Bonus if Bucks Beat Spurs
Bet $5 on the NBA tonight, win $150 bonus plus more if your bet wins!
We only have two NBA games on tap for tonight, but you can kick off the night with an EASY win thanks to Bet365!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and betting your first $5 or more on Milwaukee to beat San Antonio tonight – winning your bonus even if the Bucks somehow lose!
Here’s how you can lock in your guaranteed bonus:
Bet365 Bonus Code
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets for betting your first $5 at Bet365 or more on tonight’s NBA action!
But you must live in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia to access this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Bucks vs. Spurs
Each step above is needed, including a minimum deposit of $10 and a minimum first-time wager of $5.
Once that’s done, you can enjoy the action knowing you’ll be a winner no matter what – doubly so if you win your bet!
Now let’s make sure you know how to access odds on this game.
How to Bet on the NBA at Bet365
There are a variety of fun ways for you to back your favorite NBA teams and players at Bet365.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on the games of the day. When you see Bucks vs. Spurs, click on it to reveal each available betting line.
You can wager on anything from picking either side to win or cover the spread to betting on the total points, individual player props and much more.
When you find your favorite bet, don’t forget to put at least $5 on it!
Why Bet at Bet365?
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the nation after expanding to several new states in 2023.
You’re about to find out why it’s so popular!
You’ll have access to the latest odds on all of your favorite sports along with odds boosts, live-bet tracking and other fun features to keep you entertained.
Find out what they hype’s all about and unlock an easy bonus win just for trying! Sign up with Bet365 today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.