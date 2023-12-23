Bet365 Bonus Code: Win $150 if Pelicans Hit 1+ Three-Pointers vs. Rockets
Bet $5 on New Orleans, win $150 bonus with one make from deep
New Orleans has made at least seven 3-pointers in EVERY game this season and you can cash in on that consistency tonight!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 or more on Pelicans vs. Rockets tonight at Bet365 as long as New Orleans buries at least one shot from deep.
Here’s how you can cash in on one shot:
Bet365 Bonus Code
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you bet $5 or more on New Orleans and they make at least one 3-pointer!
But you must live in Louisiana to claim this exclusive bonus offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook LA (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Pelicans vs. Rockets
It’s simple. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet at least $5 on ANY Pelicans wager.
New Orleans is averaging 11.4 threes per game, which means your bonus is essentially guaranteed.
With that in mind, you can take some time to figure out how you’re going to spend those bonus bucks.
But let’s first make sure you know how to access odds on this game.
How to Bet on the Pelicans at Bet365
There are tons of fun ways for you to back the Pelicans at Bet365.
You could stick to the basics and bet on them to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on over/under the total projected points, the first player to make a basket, player props, same-game parlays and more.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on the games of the day. When you find New Orleans vs. Houston, click on the matchup to see each available betting line.
And don’t forget: you must put at least $5 on that first bet!
Why Bet at Bet365?
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the nation for good reason.
You’ll have access to odds on games big and small in all of your favorite sports along with live-bet tracking, early payouts, odds boosts and more fun features.
This is a great time of the year to be a New Orleans sports fan. Make the most of it and sign up with Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.