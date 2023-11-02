Bet365 Bonus: Win $150 GUARANTEED with $5 NFL Bet on Thursday Night Football!
Bet $5 on TNF, win $150 in bonus bets even if your wager loses at Bet365
There’s no better way to boost your bankroll for the weekend than by betting on Thursday Night Football, especially when you’re guaranteed to win!
Sports bettors who live in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia will win $150 in bonus bets for signing up with Bet365 Sportsbook and betting $5 or more on Titans vs. Steelers tonight.
Here’s how you can turn tonight’s NFL game into a guaranteed bonus win:
Bet365 NFL Bonus Code
You’ll be guaranteed to win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $5 or more!
But don’t forget: You must live in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia to access this exclusive offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Titans vs. Steelers
It’s simple. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on tonight’s NFL game.
Then, you’ll receive your bonus bets whenever that first wager is complete! In the meantime, you can kick back and enjoy the action while exploring your options at Bet365.
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started.
Titans vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Pittsburgh is a slight home favorite against visiting Tennessee, listed as 2.5-point favorites on the spread with -150 moneyline odds.
You could side with the oddsmakers and take the Steelers, OR you could go your own way and bet on the Titans as +2.5 point underdogs or on their moneyline odds of +130.
But you’ll also have MORE options than simply picking a team to win or cover the spread at Bet365. You could instead bet on over/under 36.5 total points, anytime touchdown scorers, player props and more.
How to Bet at Bet365
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the Week 9 games. Titans at Steelers will be listed first.
Click on the matchup to explore all of your betting options, and don’t forget to make sure that first wager is for $5 or more.
Sign up with Bet365 today to give yourself a guaranteed boost headed into a weekend FULL of fun.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.