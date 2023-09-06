Bet365 + FanDuel Kentucky Sign-Up Promos: Up to $500+ in Bonuses on Launch Day!
Sign up for Bet365 and FanDuel and load up your bankroll when Kentucky launches sports betting
By Joe Summers
We're just a few weeks away from mobile sports betting going LIVE in Kentucky and you can secure a BIG bonus on launch day with two exclusive pre-registration sportsbook promos.
Bet365 and FanDuel are both giving new Kentucky users automatic rewards just for signing up, totaling up to over $500 in bonus funds without even winning a bet! See below how to claim each offer before September 28th.
Bet365 Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
If you sign up for Bet365 before Kentucky's launch day, you'll get a $10 bonus bet for every TD scored in Lions vs. Packers on September 28th. You'll then be able to bet $1 on any game and receive $365 in bonus bets GUARANTEED as well!
All you have to do is sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required) and validate your identity. That's it!
You'll automatically be credited a $10 bonus bet for every TD scored in Lions vs. Packers in Week 4 (capped at $50), then you can bet $1 on any game on launch day and get $365 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
That's up to $415 in bonus bets you can lock in! You must be a new Bet365 user to qualify and this special promo won't last - sign up for Bet365 now and let's get this party started.
FanDuel Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
New Kentucky users at FanDuel will receive $100 in bonus bets for signing up PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, letting you enjoy football at a discount all season long!
Just use this link to sign up for FanDuel (no promo code necessary) and verify your identity and location, then you're all set.
When sports betting goes live in Kentucky, you'll have $100 in bonus bets waiting for you. You'll also receive a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, all without even having to place a wager.
This offer is also only accessible to new FanDuel users in Kentucky and is only available for a short time. Prepare for legal sports betting accordingly and sign up for FanDuel today!