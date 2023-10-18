Bet365 Kentucky Promo: Win $365 GUARANTEED Bonus Betting $1 on ANY Game!
Bet just $1 on any game to win a guaranteed $365 bonus at Bet365
By Joe Summers
If you haven't yet cashed in on the amazing Kentucky sportsbook promos to celebrate the legalization of sports betting in your state, we've got the best offer around right here.
Bet365 is giving new users a GUARANTEED $365 bonus betting just $1 on any game in any sport! Win or lose, you're getting $365 no matter what.
Here's how to claim this stellar offer before it expires:
Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 and then bet $1 or more on any game, you'll automatically receive $365 in bonus bets even if you lose. That's +36500 odds guaranteed!
Follow these steps and you'll get your $365 bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $1 or more on any game
Just like that, your job is finished!
Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $365 in bonus bets whether you win or lose. Make sure you deposit at least $10 to activate that bonus, though your first bet only has to be $1.
You must be a new Bet365 user in Kentucky to access this exclusive offer. It's only available for a short time, so lock in your $365 by signing up for Bet365 now!
How to Bet at Bet365 in Kentucky
The Wildcats and Cardinals are on a bye this week, but we've still got tons of exciting action you can bet on, whether that's a top college football matchup of the week or an MLB, NFL or NHL game.
After you sign up and make your deposit, take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface to see your options. Follow the steps outlined above and you'll get the $365 no matter what, letting you get comfortable with sports betting!
You can bet on moneyline or spread odds, player props, totals, parlays and more. No matter what, you'll win that $365 bonus.
Why Choose Bet365 in Kentucky?
This is one of Kentucky's best sportsbooks, giving users exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program on top of excellent promos like this one.
Bet365 also offers odds on smaller sports and international competitions, meaning you're not limited to finding value in only the day's top action.
Where else can you bet $1 and win $365 guaranteed? Join the fun - sign up for Bet365 now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.