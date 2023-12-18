Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code: Win $150 GUARANTEED Betting $5 on ANY Game Today!
By Joe Summers
Bet365 is the hottest new sportsbook in Louisiana and you can score a HUGE $150 bonus betting just $5 on any game today!
New users who bet $5 or more will automatically receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose. No matter what, you'll walk away with $150 just for placing the bet!
Here's how to get started:
Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport today, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
Follow these simple steps to get your $150 bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll be given $150 in bonus bets even if you lose.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $5. If you win, you'll get your winnings PLUS $150 in bonuses. If you lose, you'll still get the $150!
To claim this limited-time offer, you must be a new Bet365 user in Louisiana. Start your week off with a massive win - sign up for Bet365 now!
How to Bet at Bet365 Today
Bet365 offers odds on all of the day's action, whether you're looking at Monday Night Football or prefer an NBA or NHL bet!
Take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface after you sign up and make your deposit. No matter what you bet on, you'll get the $150 in bonus bets provided you follow the steps outlined above!
Excellent bonuses like this one aren't the only reason you'll love Bet365.
Why Choose Bet365 for Sports Betting in Louisiana?
This is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in Louisiana for good reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in throughout the rest of the year.
There are markets for smaller sports and international competitions on top of live markets as well, giving you a variety of ways to find value.
Find out why Louisiana was so excited for Bet365's launch - sign up today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.