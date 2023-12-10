Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code: Win $365 Bonus on ANY $1 NFL Bet
Residents of Louisiana have exclusive access to the best promotion in sports betting
There’s nothing better in sports betting than a guaranteed win, which is why today is about to be a thrill for you – if you live in Louisiana.
You’ll be guaranteed to win $365 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $1 or more (min. $10 deposit) on ANY NFL wager.
Here’s how you can lock in your big win today:
Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code
You’ll be guaranteed to win $365 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $1 or more!
But remember, you must live in Louisiana to claim this bonus offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook LA (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on any NFL game
It’s simple. As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $1 or more, you’ll win your bonus bets no matter what!
Your bonus bets will hit your account whenever that first wager settles. In the meantime, you can kick back and enjoy the NFL action, knowing you’ll be a winner even if your bet doesn’t hit.
Now let’s make sure you know how to find odds on NFL Week 14.
How to Bet on the NFL at Bet365
There are tons of fun ways for you to back your favorite NFL teams and players at Bet365.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on this week’s games. Scroll through the options until you find a game you want to wager on (maybe Saints vs. Panthers?).
Then click on the matchup to see all of your betting options, like picking anytime touchdown scorers, player totals and much more!
And don’t forget, you need to put at least $1 on that first bet.
Why Bet at Bet365?
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the nation and you’re about to find out why!
You’ll have access to all of the latest odds on all of your favorite sports, along with odds boosts and other bonus features.
This is easily the best promotion in sports betting and it’s expiring next week! Sign up with Bet365 today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.