Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code: Win $365 GUARANTEED on $1 Bet to Celebrate Launch Day!
Find out how to claim a guaranteed $365 bonus from Bet365 today
By Joe Summers
Bet365 is officially LIVE in Louisiana and they're celebrating with a GUARANTEED $365 bonus!
New users who bet $1 or more on ANY game this week will receive $365 in bonus bets regardless of the wager's outcome. That's +36500 odds!
Here's how to sign up:
Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code: Bet $1, Win $365
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 and then bet $1 or more on any game, you'll automatically get $365 in bonus bets win or lose!
Follow these steps to get your $365 bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $1 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $365 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $1. You can bet on anything you want provided you follow those steps!
Only new Bet365 users in Louisiana can claim this limited-time promo. Don't miss out on the easiest $365 you'll ever make - sign up for Bet365 now!
How to Bet at Bet365 in Louisiana
Bet365 offers odds on all of the week's action, whether you looking at the Saints vs. Falcons game or prefer a different matchup in a different sport altogether!
This offer works for ANY bet, whether it's a moneyline or spread pick, player prop, parlay or something else. Deposit $10 and bet $1 and you'll get the $365.
Great promos like this aren't the only reason you'll love Bet365, though.
Why Choose Bet365?
You'll love Bet365's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, user-friendly interface and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in throughout the year.
There are betting markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, giving you tons of ways to find value.
Find out why Louisiana is so excited about Bet365's launch - sign up now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.