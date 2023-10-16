Bet365 NFL Exclusive Bonus: Win $150 GUARANTEED Betting $5 on Monday Night Football!
Bet just $5 tonight and you'll win a guaranteed $150 bonus at Bet365
By Joe Summers
Bet365 has an incredible $150 sign-up bonus GUARANTEED available for new users in Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa or Colorado looking to win big betting on Monday Night Football!
Betting just $5 on tonight's Cowboys vs. Chargers matchup will win you $150 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. Win or lose, you're getting $150 no matter what!
See below how to claim this exclusive promo before it expires.
Bet365 NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on any Monday Night Football wager, you'll automatically receive $150 in bonus bets even if you lose. That's +3000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these simple steps to get your $150 bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any Cowboys vs. Chargers bet
That's it! No matter what you bet on, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus even though your first bet only has to be $5. You'll still get your winnings if you win, so you're in line for a monster payday!
This offer is only available to new Bet365 users in Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa or Colorado and won't last long. Secure your $150 while you still can - sign up for Bet365 now!
Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total at Bet365
This is a fascinating matchup with both teams in need of a win after relatively disappointing starts to the season. Dallas is a slight road favorite with the total points set at 50, though either team is fully capable of winning this game.
You can bet however you want with this offer, whether it's a moneyline or spread pick or even a player prop or parlay! Go to the 'NFL' section after you sign up to explore your options and you'll get that $150 bonus even if things don't go your way.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to find your favorite bet, while up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before placing a wager.
These aren't the only reasons you'll love Bet365, though.
Why Choose Bet365?
This is one of America's fastest-growing sportsbooks, giving users exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses rolling in.
Since Bet365 is one of the newer sportsbooks on the scene, it's making a name for itself with fantastic features and a customer-service team committed to delivering the best experience possible.
There's no better way to enjoy Monday Night Football than with a guaranteed win already in your pocket. Sign up for Bet365 now and join the fun!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER