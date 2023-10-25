Bet365 Promo Gives $150 GUARANTEED Bonus Betting $5 on ANY NFL, MLB, NHL or NBA Game!
Bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets when you sign up with Bet365
This is one of the very best times of the year to be a sports fan with MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, College Football and more all in action right now!
You can make the most of this time on the sporting calendar with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets at Bet365 Sportsbook!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus win:
Bet365 $150 Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll be guaranteed to win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $5 or more!
Heads up: you must live in Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey or Virginia to access this offer!
If you live in Kentucky, you’ll have access to a bet $1, win $365 promo for a limited time to celebrate the launch of sports betting in your state.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Each step above is essential, so make sure you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more to unlock your bonus.
Your bonus bets will hit your account whenever that first bet is complete. In the meantime, you can kick back and watch the game you bet on while taking some time to look at all that Bet365 has to offer.
But let’s first make sure you know how to place that initial wager.
How to Bet at Bet365 Sportsbook
You can bet on all of your favorite sports at Bet365, even if they’re out of season.
Once you log in, navigate to the all-sports listing and scroll through the options until you find your sport of choice. You’ll either be greeted with odds on upcoming games or futures bets on upcoming seasons.
When you find a game you want to wager on, click on the matchup to see each available betting option, and don’t forget to put $5 or more on that first bet!
Why Bet at Bet365?
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the nation, and you’re about to find out why.
Not only are there tons of unique and up-to-date betting lines, but also odds boosts and other promotions that will give you more chances to cash in!
Sign up with Bet365 today to give your bankroll a guaranteed $150 boost to bet on all of the sports action you can handle.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from Bet365 Sportsbook is only available in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.