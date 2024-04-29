Bet365 vs BetMGM North Carolina: Best Bonus Promo for New Users and App Review
Take your chance at cashing in big with two of the best sign-up promos in North Carolina today
North Carolina sports fans are still new to legal sports betting, so we’ve taken the time to highlight two of the best bonus offers you might not know about.
Bet365 and BetMGM aren’t the most popular sportsbooks in the business, but they have two of the best sign-up offers and two of the best apps. It’s worth your time to learn about them!
Keep reading to learn how you can claim $150 in guaranteed bonus bets and a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 – all in just a few minutes today.
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
- Bet365 Promo Code Details
- Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
- How to Claim BetMGM Promo in North Carolina
- BetMGM Promo Code Details
- Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
- What Are Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
Bet365 is giving new users in North Carolina $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. This is an exclusive chance for you since Bet365 is only available in 10 U.S. states!
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365 today:
- Click this link and sign up for Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
That’s it! You must deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet to be eligible for this bonus reward.
But once that’s done, you’ll be guaranteed to receive your bonus whenever that first bet finishes up. If you want fast access to your bonus, you should bet on something that ends today!
Bet365 Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5 on any wager
None needed
Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
It was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in the state when online sports betting was legalized on March 11, 2024.
How to Claim BetMGM Promo in North Carolina
BetMGM is backing up your first bet with up to $1,500 in house money! If you lose, you’ll get a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,500.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet from BetMGM today:
- Click this link and sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
This is the biggest sign-up bonus available in North Carolina and it couldn’t be any easier to claim.
Once you’ve signed up and deposited at least $10, your first bet will be backed by the house with no more work needed on your end.
BetMGM Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
First Bet
Promo Code
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
Backed by the house up to $1,500
None needed
Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, BetMGM is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
For years, you’d have to travel to Las Vegas and visit an MGM casino to wager, but that’s no longer the case! You can now bet with BetMGM odds from the comfort of your own home.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use on sports bets instead of using real money from your account.
These bonus bets have a 1X playthrough requirement, which means you’ll win real cash if you win any bet you place with your bonus bets.
However, you should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit.
That’s not a bad tradeoff for the chance to win big with no risk!
How to Use Bonus Bets
Bet365 and BetMGM will give you the option to apply your bonus credit any time you add a bet to your bet slip.
Look for that bonus option in your bet slip and make sure you select it before placing your bet.
You can use your bonus funds for any bet in any sport, but they expire seven days after you initially received them, so make sure you spend all of yours within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, sports betting is legal at retail sportsbooks and via online sportsbooks in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on any college sports in North Carolina. That includes in-state teams like UNC, Duke, NC State and more, along with player props.
That’s not something you can say about many states – putting you at a unique advantage!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina sports fans have the privilege of having access to each of the top sportsbooks in the industry, including Bet365 and BetMGM.
They have betting lines on all of your favorite sports, mobile apps that allow you to bet on-the-go and some of the best promotions you’ll ever find.
Each mobile app has odds boosts, pre-made parlays and wagers on every major game. They're easy to use, too, with bets broken down by sport and a search bar for you to skip the hassle and go straight to what you're looking for.
I slighly prefer Bet365's app because it has a bit better organization and its live-bet tracking is very helpful, but you can't go wrong with BetMGM's app either.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
BetMGM has the biggest sign-up bonus in North Carolina and Bet365 has a top-tier offer as well, but DraftKings has them both beat for the top spot.
Here are the best sign-up bonuses available for you to claim in North Carolina today:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat SGP
$10
$5
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
Click each link below to sign up with these sportsbooks and start stacking up your bonus bets for your chance to cash in.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.