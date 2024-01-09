BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Win $158 GUARANTEED on Any Playoff Game!
Get $158 in bonuses win or lose at BetMGM
By Joe Summers
The Wild Card round of the playoffs gets underway this week and BetMGM has a brand new sign-up bonus to help you lock in a big profit for the postseason!
New users who bet $5 or more on any NFL playoff game right now will get $158 in bonus bets win or lose. Just for placing the bet, you'll be rewarded with $158!
Here's how to claim your share:
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $158
If you sign up for BetMGM and bet $10 or more on any NFL Wild Card game, you'll be credited $158 in bonus bets. That's +1580 odds no matter what happens!
Follow these steps and you'll get your $158:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Bet at least $10 on any game
That's it! You'll then be credited $158 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome.
You can bet on anything you'd like and score that bonus, and you'll still get your winnings if your bet cashes, giving you the chance for a massive payday this week!
Only new BetMGM users in states with legal sports betting have access to this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on the biggest bonus around - sign up for BetMGM now!
How to Bet on NFL Playoffs at BetMGM
BetMGM offers tons of ways to bet on the weekend's action, whether you're looking at Chiefs vs. Dolphins or prefer a different matchup.
You'll get that $158 on any bet, whether it's on the moneyline or spread or even a player prop or parlay. It's up to you, provided you follow those steps outlined above.
Great bonuses like this one aren't the only reason users love BetMGM.
Why Choose BetMGM for Sports Betting?
This is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your paydays coming.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to sift through matchups, while up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before placing a bet.
Prepare for the playoffs with a guaranteed win and sign up for BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.