BetMGM Bonus Code: Two Chances to Hit a BIG Parlay!
Bet big, get a second chance if you lose at BetMGM
If you’re familiar with sports betting, then you probably know that the most fun wagers to hit are typically parlays with long odds.
You often don’t have to risk too much money to hit big if you boost the odds up enough, and you won’t have to worry about your first try at BetMGM because it’ll be backed by the house for up to $1,500!
Here’s how you can give yourself two chances to win big this holiday season:
BetMGM Bonus Code
If you lose your first bet at BetMGM, you’ll be issued a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,500!
Here’s how you can lock in your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it! Just sign up and make sure you deposit at least $10. Then your first bet will automatically be backed by the house.
Of course, you can use this no-sweat bet on ANYTHING, but why not take advantage of a jam-packed time on the sporting calendar?
You could bet on college football bowl games, the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more – giving you TONS of betting value to take advantage of when making your parlay.
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started.
How to Make a Parlay at BetMGM
A parlay is a wager with multiple bets on it in which each selection has to hit for your bet to win.
For instance, you could keep it simple and pick a few teams to win on the moneyline or cover the spread.
Or you could get crafty and bet on anytime touchdown scorers, player props and more, including same-game parlays!
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice and then click on games you’re interested in to find each available betting line. When you find a betting line you like, click on it to add it to your bet slip.
When you’re done, review your selections and then decide how much you want to put on the line. Win or lose, you’ll have another chance!
Why Bet at BetMGM?
There are plenty of good reasons to join BetMGM, even aside from them offering the biggest no-sweat bet in sports betting.
You’ll have up-to-the-minute odds on all of your favorite sports, along with odds boosts and other opportunities for bonuses.
Don’t miss out on two chances to win big while we still have football. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.