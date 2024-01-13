BetMGM Bonus Code: Win $158 INSTANTLY Betting $5 on Any NFL Wild Card Game
By Joe Summers
We've got a full slate of exciting NFL playoff action and BetMGM is giving new users who a HUGE bonus to celebrate the weekend.
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will automatically receive $158 in bonus bets win or lose. No matter what, you'll get $158 just for trying!
Here's what to do:
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $158
If you sign up for BetMGM, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game, you'll get $158 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
Follow these steps to get your $158:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
That's it! After you place your bet, you'll instantly be credited $158 in bonus bets win or lose.
Since you'll get that bonus immediately, you can turn right around and keep betting if you'd like. You'll still get your winnings if your bet cashes, giving you a chance for a HUGE payday!
Only new BetMGM users in states with legal sports betting can claim this offer and it won't last. Sign up for BetMGM now!
How to Bet on the NFL Playoffs at BetMGM
BetMGM has odds on all of the weekend's action, whether you're looking at Chiefs vs. Dolphins or prefer a different matchup, this offer works all the same.
You can back any team on the moneyline or spread or even look at a player prop or parlay. Follow the steps outlined above and you'll get that $158 no matter what.
Great offers like this one aren't the only reason you'll love BetMGM, though.
Why Choose BetMGM for Sports Betting?
This is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before placing a bet, while markets on smaller sports and international competitions allow more chances to find value.
Sign up for BetMGM now and see what you've been missing out on!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.