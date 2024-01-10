BetMGM Bonus: Win $158 if Golden State Make 1+ Threes vs. New Orleans
Bet $5 on Pelicans vs. Warriors, win $158 in bonus bets!
The Warriors are known for their ability to score 3’s in bunches and you only need them to make one to cash in on them tonight at BetMGM!
You’ll win $158 in bonus bets if you bet your first $5 or more on Pelicans vs. Warriors and Golden State makes at least one shot from deep.
BetMGM Bonus Code
You’ll win $158 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 or more at BetMGM!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on Pelicans vs. Warriors
Once you’ve deposited $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll have claimed this bonus offer.
If you’re worried about the Warriors making a 3, don’t be ridiculous! Golden State is making 14.8 three-pointers per game and has made one in EVERY game this season – a guaranteed win!
You can spend your bonus bets on ANY of the wagers available, too, including parlays, season-long futures bets and much more.
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that initial wager.
How to Bet on the NBA at BetMGM
There are many different ways for you to back your favorite teams and players at BetMGM.
After logging in, click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on the day’s games, then find Pelicans at Warriors and click on it to reveal each associated betting line.
You could bet on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on individual player props and more.
When you find your best bet, remember to put at least $5 on it to lock in your bonus win.
Why Bet at BetMGM?
BetMGM is one of the most popular names in sports betting and you’re about to find out why.
You’ll have access to the latest odds on all of your favorite sports along with daily odds boosts and more chances to win bonus bets.
What’s more fun than cashing in big on one shot? Sign up with BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.