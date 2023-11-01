BetMGM Bonus: Win $200 INSTANTLY on ANY NBA or NFL Game!
Bet $10, win $200 in instant bonus bets while this offer lasts at BetMGM
There’s no better time of the year to bet on sports than RIGHT NOW, and what better way to do it than with $200 in bonus bets?
You’ll have your choice of betting on ANY lines from tons of sporting action going on right now at BetMGM Sportsbook with a guaranteed and instant $200 bonus.
Here’s how you can access your bonus bets in minutes today:
BetMGM Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY after you place your first bet of $10 or more at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can lock in your $200 bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on any game in any sport
It’s that easy! Just sign up and make your first bet for $10 or more and you'll instantly win your bonus bets.
With $200 in bonus bets on hand, you can try betting on all of your favorite sports going on today or you could wait for a weekend full of football – the choice is up to you!
But let’s make sure you know how to get started before you start planning how you’ll spend those bonus bets.
How to Bet at BetMGM Sportsbook
You can bet on all of your favorite sports in a variety of fun ways at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Simply sign in, navigate to the all-sports listing and then click on your sport of choice. You’ll see odds on upcoming games. When you find one you want to wager on, click on it so you can explore all of your betting options.
You’ll see everything from moneyline and spread bets to player props, alternate spreads, same-game parlays and more.
But don’t forget to make sure that first bet is $10 or more!
Why Bet at BetMGM?
If you haven’t heard of BetMGM, you’re about to find out what you’ve been missing out on.
It’s easy to find odds on all of your favorite sports and teams with BetMGM’s user-friendly site, along with the most up-to-date odds on a variety of wager types.
You’ll also be treated to other bonuses, like odds boosts, a rewards program and other fun promotions later down the road.
Sign up with BetMGM today to give yourself an extra $200 to bet on the most jam-packed time of the sporting year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.