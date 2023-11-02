BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code: $1,500 No-Sweat First Bet on ANY Game!
Get a second chance on the house if your first bet loses at BetMGM
By Joe Summers
If you haven't yet cashed in on the amazing sports betting promos available in Kentucky, BetMGM is here to help you score a HUGE payday this week!
Your first wager of up to $1,500 will be covered by BetMGM and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you a second chance on the house!
See below how to claim this exclusive bonus before it expires.
BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code
If you sign up for BetMGM and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,500 will be returned as bonus bets if things don't go your way, guaranteed!
To claim your $1,500 no-sweat first bet, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit at least $10
You're now ready to bet! No matter what you wager on, your first bet of up to $1,500 will automatically be returned as bonus bets if you lose.
If you win, you'll get your winnings. If you lose, you'll live to bet another day! Only your first wager counts for the bonus, so be sure to choose wisely.
You must be a new BetMGM user in Kentucky to claim this limited-time bonus. Give yourself a second chance if you lose by signing up for BetMGM now!
How to Bet at BetMGM in Kentucky
Whether you're betting on the Wildcats or Cardinals this weekend, or prefer a different team or sport entirely, BetMGM has you covered with tons of ways to bet on all the top action.
You can utilize this bonus with a moneyline or spread pick, a player prop, parlay, future and more! It's up to you provided you follow those steps above.
It's never been easier to get started with sports betting, but great offers like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for BetMGM right now.
Why Choose BetMGM in Kentucky?
BetMGM is one of the country's most popular and trusted sportsbooks, so you know you're betting with a dependable brand.
You'll enjoy the user-friendly interface, helpful tutorials, exclusive odds boosts and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing throughout the year.
Tons of Kentucky residents have already won BIG with this offer. Are you next? Sign up for BetMGM now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.