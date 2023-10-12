BetMGM KY Promo: $1,500 No-Sweat Bet to Back Kentucky or Louisville!
Take two shots at winning big with this new offer at BetMGM Kentucky
Louisville and Kentucky have both had phenomenal starts to the season and you can back them to keep it up with NO SWEAT!
You can back either Kentucky-based team in their Week 7 matchups this weekend for up to $1,500 and you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets if you miss at BetMGM.
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bet today:
BetMGM Kentucky Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll have your first bet at BetMGM protected with house money for up to $1,500!
Here’s how you can lock in your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook KY (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it. Once you’ve signed up and deposited $10 or more, your first bet at BetMGM will be backed with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
That means you could bet on ANY wager you want and get a second chance if you lose. But why not bet on one of your favorite college football teams?
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread and Total
It’s no longer a secret just how good Louisville is this season, especially following last week’s 33-20 win over No. 10 Notre Dame.
That’s why the Cardinals are listed as 7.5-point favorites (-300 moneyline odds) despite being on the road at Pitt this week.
But you don’t have to bet on the spread or the moneyline if you’re uncomfortable with those odds. You could instead bet on over/under 45 total points, alternate spreads, prop plays and more!
Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Kentucky is just a 2.5-point favorite (-140 moneyline odds) at home against Missouri this week.
That means it could be a great opportunity for you to back your Wildcats to win by a field goal or more OR any other bet associated with this game!
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on the upcoming games. Scroll through the options until you find whichever game you want to wager on and then click on the matchup to see all of your betting options.
Remember: your no-sweat bet only applies to that first wager!
Sign up with BetMGM today to give yourself two chances to win big backing your red-hot Cardinals and Wildcats.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.