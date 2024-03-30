BetMGM Michigan Bonus Bets: How to Use $1,500 Promo on App
Take the sweat out of your best bet this weekend when you sign up with BetMGM
Nearly every sport is in action right now and you can go all-in on your best bet with NO SWEAT thanks to BetMGM!
BetMGM is offering you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 if you sign up this weekend – giving you two chances to win big.
- BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code Details
- How to Claim BetMGM Promo in Michigan
- What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
- How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
- Is BetMGM Legit in Michigan?
- Is BetMGM Legal in Michigan?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
- What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
- Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Promo Code?
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
No
How to Claim BetMGM Promo in Michigan
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Click this link to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
It’s that easy. All you have to do is sign up and deposit $10 or more.
Once that’s done your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,500 and returned as bonus bets if you lose!
What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
If you lose your first bet at BetMGM, you’ll receive bonus bets, so you should know what they are!
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to bet on sports without putting your own money on the line.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you, but you can withdraw any winnings!
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets
BetMGM will give you the option to apply your bonus credit to any wager you want to place.
Make sure you click the option to apply your bonus and then place the bet. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so don’t let them go to waste!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Michigan since January, 2021.
Is BetMGM Legit in Michigan?
Yes, BetMGM has been a popular sportsbook in Michigan for years now. It’s built up an impressive reputation and is regarded as one of the top sportsbooks in the state.
Is BetMGM Legal in Michigan?
Yes, BetMGM is licensed and regulated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board as a legal sportsbook in Michigan.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
Yes. There are no restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports in Michigan – a rare thing to find!
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
There are several great sportsbooks in Michigan that could make an argument as the top sportsbook.
FanDuel and DraftKings are the most popular options. But BetMGM and Caesars offer tons of unique rewards, boosts and promotions that make them worthwhile, too.
The only way to decide which one is the best for you is to try them all for yourself!
Then you’ll have access to all of the best betting odds and you can claim all of the available bonuses!
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to bet with no sweat at BetMGM, so let’s make sure you know about the other welcome bonuses in your state too.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
FanDuel
$200 if your first bet wins
$10
$5
No
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
No
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.